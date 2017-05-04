Pleasant Valley to Hold Rabies and Shots Clinic

A local veterinarian's office will hold its second annual rabies clinic May 6.



The Middletown Animal Clinic is teaming up with Maddie's Angels which help care for and find homes for animals.

The clinic will offer vaccines for rabies and other diseases to help keep family pets healthy.

"We're always happy to help out any organization that needs it. We did very well our first year, so I think that played a part into going ahead and holding again. We're already having people call ahead and ask about it, so I do think it's going to do better this year than it did last year which is great."



The clinic will be open Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Middletown Animal Clinic in Pleasant Valley.