Morgantown City Hall to Undergo Repairs

Morgantown’s City Hall will be undergoing some repair work in the coming year.

The city’s engineering department received $36,768 in grant money from the State Historic Preservation Office for the project.

The money will go towards fixing windows and the front façade of the building, which has cracked and is starting to detach.

“We replaced the roof in the summer of 2015 and we discovered that the parapet was leaning out over the sidewalk, which is the main entrance of the building,” said Assistant City Engineer Alex Stockdale. “It poses a threat for falling off of the building and crushing somebody. It hasn’t been declared dangerous yet, but we wanna take care of the problem before it gets to that point.”

In order to fix the limestone façade, the pieces will have to be removed one at a time with a crane.

“You re-do all of the brick underneath and all of the masonry and you put new tie backs, new waterproofing,” Stockdale said. “Then you clean all of the limestone off, put it back on with a crane and re-secure it.”

Only the limestone from the third floor up will be removed, but the entire front of the building will be cleaned.

City Hall was originally constructed in 1926. As part of the grant and to maintain the building as part of the Downtown Historic District, there are certain requirements with the restoration, especially with the windows.

“We can’t replace them unless it’s really needed,” Stockdale explained. “We have to try to restore them. We’ll remove all the paint from them and sandblast them, grease them, make sure all the parts are working and try to put them back on.”

Right now Stockdale says they are in the process of completing engineering design work. After that is finished, the city will do moisture testing and probing and hope to be ready to start work by August.