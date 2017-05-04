Monongalia County Commission Opposes Proposed Tax Reform

Monongalia County Commission is joining other West Virginia counties to oppose proposed tax reform.

Commission received a letter from Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper detailing concerns with Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 8.

According to the letter, SJR 8 would do away with personal property tax, causing Monongalia County to lose more than $5.2 million per year. Kanawha County would lose around $8 million.

“You’re looking at 16-20 percent of our budget,” said Commissioner Tom Bloom. “What we’re concerned about is the state, instead of doing their due diligence is putting the problem off on the county saying hey there’s not a problem we’re not gonna tax ya. Because the county is gonna lose all this sorry it’s the county’s problem and we’re adamantly opposed to this.”

Bloom says the legislation would instead increase other taxes and that without personal property taxes, some counties in the state could go bankrupt.

“It’s gonna raise their homeowners property tax,” he said. “When you look at your taxes it’s so much more to pay on your house. The county will lose from not having that personal property tax. It’ll be a disaster.”

Monongalia County Commission voted to send a letter of support to Kanawha County at their Wednesday meeting, joining them in voicing concerns.

This bill is not on the agenda for the special session, which began on Thursday, but Bloom says it could be discussed at other upcoming sessions.

“Kanawha and Monongalia County don’t usually get together, but this is an issue that we’re adamantly and strongly together on,” Bloom continued. “We’re gonna get the other counties to do the same thing. We need to send a message to the House and the Senate that this is just not acceptable.”