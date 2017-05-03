Liberty's Michael Turner Signs with Salem Swim

Another letter of intent signing Wednesday: Liberty’s Michael Turner will join the swim team at Salem International.
He says his favorite part of swimming at Liberty was how it made him a better person.
“Whenever I was younger, I excelled in swimming, so I figured to stick with it,” said Turner, who adds he’s excited to go to college at a local school.
