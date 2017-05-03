Three Philip Barbour Student-Athletes Sign Onto Division II Rosters

Philippi, WV - At Philip Barbour high school this afternoon, three student-athletes signed their letter of intent to play college sports. Former Colts Tight End, has signed onto Fairmont State's Football roster. Shanabarger says that, " Coach Crissup and Coach Woodman know what they are doing and that they told me that this is the school for me." Colts second baseman, Zach Short signed with West Virginia Wesleyan. Short said that he is, "excited to play college ball with former Philip Barbour teammate, Kyle Riggleman." Chelsea Mayle will be playing basketball for Alderson Broaddus next year. Mayle says that she is, "Her family used to go to the AB games and actually watched them win a G-MAC Championship.