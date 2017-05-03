Family Reunion: Trey Shuff to Join Sister Kylie at Concord

Trey Shuff's illustrious career at Gilmer County is coming to an end, but he's not done playing basketball yet.

The Titans' senior signed a letter of intent with Concord Wednesday to play basketball at the Division II level.

Shuff says he's excited to play in the Mountain East, where he'll get to return to Glenville once a year. He's heading to Concord along with his sister, Kylie, who will also play basketball.

After taking the Titan football and basketball teams to the state playoffs this year, Shuff could have elected to play college football, but as he explains, basketball has always been his passion.

“Since I was little, when Dad [Titans football and basketball coach Steve Shuff] was coaching, I’ve wanted to play since I was like 3, so when I got the opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Shuff.

Gilmer County completed its first-ever perfect regular season in football in 2016 and won a playoff game for the first time in program history. Shuff and the Titans also won a regional championship in basketball.