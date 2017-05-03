Honda Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Chase Riley

Third-year Lincoln baseball coach Mark Starkey knows athletes like Chase Riley don't come around often. If they did, Starkey's job would be a breeze.

“If you had 30 Chase Rileys, you’d coach forever," said Starkey. "He’s just a special kid to coach.”

Starkey certainly speaks for other coaches at Lincoln when he tries to describe just how talented an athlete Riley is. Last week, the senior outfielder recorded his 100th career hit as a Cougar, adding one last baseball milestone to his long list of athletic accomplishments.

Somehow, Riley has managed to transition effortlessly between football, basketball and baseball seasons for three years, and remains among the area’s elite in every sport he plays.

“Everyday, my schedule consists of school, lifting, practice or doing homework," said Riley. "It’s really a rigorous schedule, but I love every second of it because I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Added Starkey: “He’s very focused. He has goals set, academically and athletically. [In] his senior year, he’s made all-state in basketball and in football, and I believe he has a really good chance to repeat that in baseball.”

But beyond the individual accomplishments, Riley has helped the Cougars make history on the hardwood and the gridiron.

Two months ago, Riley was the key contributor in Lincoln’s unlikely upset of Bluefield at the Class AA state basketball tournament. Back in November, he caught two touchdown passes against Independence, leading the Cougars to their first-ever playoff victory in football.

“It’s definitely surreal right now," said Riley, reflecting on those accomplishments. "Those experiences have just been amazing, honestly.”

There might be more magic ahead for Riley as the postseason nears in baseball, but no matter what happens then, he’ll head to WVU next month to begin summer workouts with the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on in football.

As he enters the next stage of his athletic career, he says he’ll carry an important lesson he learned at Lincoln with him.

“Success does not come easy," said Riley. "It comes with hard work, and you just have to work every day, and enjoy the family environment, don’t take it for granted, and just do the best you can.”