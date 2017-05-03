Harrison County Girl Hits The Ground Running After Facing Multiple Challenges

Running track takes strength and endurance and 14-year-old track athlete, Saige Sprouse, knows a little about both.

Saige has down syndrome and as of this season, she has been cancer free for six years. Lincoln Middle School Track and Field Coach, Kayla Griffin, said Saige is determined to not let her disability stand in her way.

"Whatever she wants to do whether it's track, art, whatever she sets her mind to she's capable of doing," said Griffin

Griffin said she likes to watch Saige run in the meets because she is interactive with the crowd.

“I always run beside her when we do a lap around and she always beats me at it don't ya Saige? 'yea!'," said Haylen Book, a teammate of Saige.

Book said Saige always tries her best and has a knack for making track meets fun for everyone.