Local Robotics Team Wins Big

Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, are all fields that are growing quickly.

The Mountaineer Area Robotics Team, or MARS, both teaches young children the importance of STEM and works to master technology themselves through robotics competitions.

Last weekend, the team won the Chairman's Award, the highest honor at the world competition, for it's work in the community.

Gwen Nurkiewicz, mechanical sub-team lead, said they're going to use the award as fuel to keep going.

"We're going to be able to go to legislation and people and be like 'oh we've done this much, if you keep supporting us, we can do this much more with it.' And it's really something that we'll be able to really grow STEM and robotics within West Virginia and beyond."

MARS also advanced to the finals in their division for the robot competition.