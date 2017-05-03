Homestead Elementary School Needs Further Repairs

A fire marshal’s report issued in February may cause a further headache for Randolph County.

Homestead Elementary School experienced severe damage to the roof during a windstorm March 1st and has been closed since and more funds are needed to reopen.

Assistant Superintendent Rich Carr has been working very closely with the project progression.

“Being able to have the funding to be able to accomplish this, along with the, you know, funding that we are going to be looking at to do the repairs that the building incurred due to the storm,” said Carr.

“It’s almost like two projects, different times, but both of them need to be accomplished before we can put kids back in the school.”

Though the report was completed before the damage to the roof, the School Board will have to work to find additional funds for the electrical repairs.

Students will be in alternative schools for the time being.