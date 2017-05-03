'Party Rock' May Not be Great for Partying

Arden road, outside of Philippi, takes residents and visitors down a small dirt road to a place called "Party Rock." Officials said it's all fun and games until some of that partying gets out of hand.

For partygoers and college students all over the state, Party Rock is one of the best locations, but also one of the most dangerous.

Over the years, just shy of 50 people have drowned at the location and many more people have sustained severe injuries.

Sheriff Philip Ferguson said the area is heavily trafficked, but it has been a constant headache for the county. Ferguson said people coming to the area often leave trash or cause road closures by parking along the road.

The section of the Tygart River which runs along Party Rock is dangerous because of water speeds and underwater caverns.

"There is sink holes down there where you can get stuck under; there's holes that you can swim under, and when you get down there and get into them holes and swimming,” said Sheriff Ferguson. “Once you get in there's a log or whatever in them holes, then it's hard to get back out."

Law enforcement is urging people to consider how dangerous the water can be and to be aware when drinking and partying.

Law enforcement said they don't mind visitors coming to the area to enjoy "Party Rock."

Barbour County officials simply want people who come out to have fun but to be smart at the same time.