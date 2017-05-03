Harrison County Ambulance Authority Discussed New Safety Initiative

The Harrison County Emergency Ambulance Authority met Wednesday to discuss new ways to save lives.



On the agenda was the use of medical supply vending machines and new AED machines.

One new topic sparked interest in board members. "Stop the Bleed" is a national initiative for law enforcement and teachers. It teaches them how to stop bleeding from a gunshot wound with a tourniquet.

The ambulance authority has a few people trained to teach this method.

"In the event that something like this was to happen, and we don't want that kind of terrible tragedy to happen in West Virginia, in Clarksburg, in Harrison County, but in case it does, our law enforcement officers and teachers are trained how to stop the bleed and how to save lives," said Steve McIntyre of the ambulance authority.



McIntyre said the next step in the "Stop the Bleed" initiative is to start training law enforcement and teachers.