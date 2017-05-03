Man Attempts to Rob Clarksburg Hotel, Clerk Pulls Gun on Him

A Weston man was arrested Wednesday after police said he attempted to rob a hotel in Clarksburg.

Austin Lodge, 24, went into the Sutton Inn on Emily Drive at approximately 2 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, according to the Clarksburg Police Department.

The clerk told police that Lodge, who was wearing a black hoodie, jeans with sequins, and earrings, covered his face and said, "Don't make me pull my piece."

The clerk then pulled a firearm, police said, and Lodge ran toward Kroger without taking anything from the hotel.

Lodge was found at the Sleep Inn and was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge.