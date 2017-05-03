Law Enforcement Reports Progress in Sex Offender Compliance

Law enforcement officials held a press conference Wednesday in Clarksburg.
The United States Marshals and West Virginia State Police combined their efforts and funding to focus attention on sex offenders.
Two operations funded by the U.S. Marshals Sex Offenders Investigations Branch were conducted in April.
The projects allowed state police to hold compliance checks to verify whether sex offenders were in compliance with the law or not.
Alex Neville, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal, Northern District, said "The law enforcement officers, both federal and state. are aware of the sex offender issue and we take the registry very seriously and sex offenders do not go unchecked. They are aware that they are being overseen and that they are responsible for their actions and their non-compliance."
Between Harrison, Marion and Monongalia Counties, law enforcement made seven arrests during April on individuals who were found in non- compliance.