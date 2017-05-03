SBA Holds 2017 WV Small Business Week Awards Ceremony

Around the country, it is Small Business Week.
Closer to home, the U.S. Small Business Administration in West Virginia honored 14 people for their work in stimulating the state's economy.
Awards were handed out in the following categories:
- WV Lender of the Year - Huntington National Bank
- WV Community Bank of the Year - MVB Bank
- WV Microlender of the Year - First Microloan of West Virginia
- WV Small Business Champion of the Year - Patrick Ford - Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle in Weirton
- WV Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Dakota Janowitz - DJ's Firewood in Augusta
- WV Encore Entrepreneur of the Year - Delaina Kucish - Our Country Corner in Fairmont
- WV Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year - Chin Orih - Corporate Cleaning Services, LLC in Morgantown
- WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year - Elizabeth Yeager Cross - Yeager Design & Interiors in Scott Depot
- WV Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year - Chad Ranson & John Roberts - Ranson Inspection Services, LLC in Ripley
- WV Family-Owned Small Business of the Year - Donald Riggenbach - Riggenbach Tile and Carpet in New Martinsville
- WV Exporter of the Year - Justin Seibert - Direct Online Marketing in Wheeling
- WV Small Business Person of the Year - Matthew Knott - River Riders Family Adventure Resort in Harpers Ferry
- National Phoenix of the Year - Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer - Susan Jack of Clendenin
- National 8(a) Graduate of the Year - Leah Heimbach - Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC in Fairmont
State, regional, and national award winner Leah Heimbach works to attract and retain talent within the state.
"It's just wonderful to know that states like West Virginia have an increased market where there are jobs available and a lot of opportunity for growth to keep younger people in our state," said Heimbach, Healthcare Management Solutions. "Looking at my own children and I'm hoping they will stay in state as well so we really do love the idea that we can have professional opportunities for people who work in this area and through out West Virginia."
Congratulations to all winners!