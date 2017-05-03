Hundreds of Volunteers Serve Community on Annual Day of Caring

Community members in Monongalia and Preston Counties came together on Wednesday for the area’s largest volunteer project, the 26th Annual Day of Caring.

"When you put out that people need help, a lot of people come to help them,” said Sarah Giosi, Engagement and Events Manager for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

When the United Way put out that call for help, hundreds of volunteers answered.

"United Way is a very recognizable name, but I don't know that people could say this is what they do,” Giosi said. “We are literally uniting all of these non-profits in our area and all these charitable organizations in our area and trying to help them out. That could be with some funding or that could be something like this where we're helping them get major projects accomplished.

Individuals, families, and more than 30 businesses and corporations gave their time to nearly 40 projects in both counties after enjoying a Kick-Off Celebration at Monongalia County Ballpark.

"I like to see what's out there that people give to the community and find out what I can do to help and volunteer my time to help others in the community,” said WVU Medicine volunteer Ashlee Fox.

From gardening to cleaning up, painting or sorting donations, each task means a lot to the agencies that are in need of help.

"Having those businesses have their employees out here and get so much done in just a few hours really means the world to us,” said Mark Talkington, Marketing and Operations Manager for Christian Help. “Its big projects that we wouldn't of had enough volunteers or enough time to do otherwise."

Many of the volunteers have participated in Day of Caring for several years. They say it encourages them to continue giving to the agencies they helped.

“I’m going to donate all of my clothing to Christian Help from now on,” said Fox, who was volunteering for a third year.

“They’re gonna go back and tell their other co-workers, they’re gonna go home and tell their families, they’re gonna tell their friends everyone about what we do here at Christian help,” added Talkington.

"They're getting some education,” said Giosi. “They're learning some things about agencies that they may have never realized are majorly impacting the community that they live in. It feels so good to let people see how they can truly help."

