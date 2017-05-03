Mon Health Changing Location of New Fairmont Clinic

Mon Health is changing the location of its new Fairmont clinic.

After originally purchasing property along the Fairmont Gateway Connector near the Exit 136 northbound ramp, the healthcare provider said the site is not large enough.

“We started the planning about two years ago and we honestly didn’t anticipate the amount of growth that we have experienced over the last two years," said Bob Milvet, Vice President of Physician Services. "The building we were going to build would have worked for us today, but the question begged would it work for us tomorrow and into the future?"

Mon Health is currently looking at other property in the area. Milvet said they continue to look along the Gateway Connector and at other sites along I-79 and hope to choose a location in the next three months.

The clinic will not be opened in the fall as planned, and no new opening date has been determined.

The design plans for the clinic will remain the same, but Milvet says they are evaluating square footage and whether the building should be taller or flatter.

“The building will looked exactly as planned," said Milvet. "That signature look and feel will remain the same."

Mon Health announced the building of the $4.5 million facility in January.