Conference Brings Together Leaders in Oil and Natural Gas Manufacturing Industries

The future of the shale gas industry in the state is the focus of a conference that took place in Morgantown this week.

The 6th annual Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference hosted by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association brought together leaders in oil and natural gas, manufacturing and economic development to discuss how to move the industry forward in the region.

“Oil and natural gas is a big part of West Virginia’s history, but I think it’s a critical part of the future of our state,” said Rebecca McPhail, President of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.” I can’t emphasize enough the importance of our industry and it’s growth.”

Presentations focused a variety of topics including creating manufacturing centers, workforce development and creating a storage hub in West Virginia.

“I think what we’re rally focused on now is that region transportation pipeline development that has off ramps for manufacturing centers but also storage capacity through what we’ve come to call the Appalachian storage hub concept that would shore up long term supplies and consistent supplies of gas,” McPhail said.

The conference also discussed the importance of collaboration with surrounding states to move the industry forward.

“That’s something that I think over the last 24 months has really started to evolve and so we see the states working together realizing that there’s a real regional benefit to be had,” said McPhail.

This year the event also included a Natural Gas Expo sponsored by the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.

McPhail said the main purpose of the conference is to make connections with leaders to have meaningful discussions.

“Where the rubber meets the road is what happens after these kinds of meetings,” she said. “The actions after that are really going to maximize our ability to move this resource forward.”