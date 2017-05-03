Restaurant Road Trip: The Donut Shop

This week's stop on the Restaurant Road Trip is one of our favorites in the newsroom.

Driving down Route 20 here in Buckhannon, you cannot miss one of the most iconic signs in the city. The Donut Shop has been around for decades, and the owners say it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

"If I came in from out of state, and I was coming to meet someone in Buckhannon, I'd say 'Meet me at The Donut Shop," said manager Brenda McCormick.

It's open 24/7 - 364 days a year. That's how much Richard Comegys loved to serve his customers. But even on Christmas Day, the one day it was supposed to be closed...

"Richard, when he was alive....he used to come in, open up the doors, make coffee and give people coffee. Then, he would close up, go to Maryland and be with his family," said McCormick.

That's just one of many traditions that began years ago, shortly after Comegys purchased The Donut Shop in 1980. The restaurant opened its doors two years earlier under the name "Mister Donut."

"Me and my husband, we used to come through the drive-thru all the time. Richard actually hired me through the drive-thru," said McCormick.

Comegys ran The Donut Shop until he passed away in 2013, but his classic pepperoni roll recipe lives on in a big way. It recently won the title of "Best Pepperoni Roll" in the state by USA Today. The secret? Using shredded pepperoni instead of sliced and lots of it.

"We've had people come through the drive-thru and say, 'I voted for you!' People you don't even know. In the spring, we did 'Ramp-a-roni Rolls' with ramps. People went crazy," said McCormick.

Then there's the donuts - 55 different kinds to be exact - as customers gear up for another seasonal favorite, just in time for Buckhannon's signature festival.

"We ordered strawberry cake, so we're going to make strawberry donuts. We have strawberry jelly, strawberry angel, strawberry shortcake..." said McCormick.

Breakfast is also served daily, including biscuits and gravy, eggs and home fries.

"...Visit, have coffee, see Brenda and the girls, play a little Keno, have a little donut. There;s a packed house today," said Terry George, a loyal customer.

Continuing to serve those crowds, day after day, is the perfect way to honor Comegys' memory.

"Whenever he passed away, the Hearse went around the building. It was one last trip to The Donut Shop," said McCormick.

The Donut Shop is located on North Locust Street in Buckhannon.