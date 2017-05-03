Westover Goodwill Opens to the Public

The new Goodwill location that has been under construction in Westover opened its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning.

Customers waited in line to be the first to enjoy giveaways and live music by "Trial by Fire."

This Goodwill store has several new features that make it unique including a more modern look, six additional dressing rooms and a line with shelving at the cash register for additional items. This is also the first Goodwill location in the area with a front of store donation drop-off.

"We're really trying to make it as convenient as possible for our donors so they don’t need to drive around the back of the store," said Assistant Vice President of Retail Andrew Marano.

The opening of the Westover store created around 20 new jobs for the area and will allow for an employee training environment.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania now has 32 stores, six of which are located in North Central West Virginia. This is the second store in the Morgantown area.

“We feel like we’ve kind of outgrown our existing Morgantown store," Marano said. "It’s done really well with support from the community. So well that we had the opportunity to open a second store on the other side of town.

Goodwill is always in need of clothing and housewares donations and particularly furniture at this store.

“This is usually our busy time of the year," said Marano. "School gets out, the weather gets nice, people start to donate and clean their closets out.”

Goodwill is open and accepts donations Monday though Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at 727 Fairmont Road in Westover and at 1954 Hunters Way in Morgantown.