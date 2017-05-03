Sheetz to Hire Over 3,400; Open Interviews Start Wednesday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – Sheetz plans to hire over 3,400 employees companywide.

The convenience store chain will start holding open interviews Wednesday for full-time and part-time positions at all of its locations.

“We are excited to welcome new employees into the Sheetz family,” Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources at Sheetz, Inc., said in a release. “Our employees are our most valuable asset and we’re deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, a wide range of benefits and most importantly, a clear path to growth with the support network to achieve it.”

Sheetz, established in 1952 in Altoona, currently has more than 17,500 employees at 550 store locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.