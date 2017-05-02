Three Ink at North Marion

Two track and field athletes at North Marion signed with Division II programs Tuesday.

Forrest Funkhouser will join Ohio Valley's track team, saying he'll compete in the long jump and high jump. He wants to major in engineering, and says playing a sport is just a bonus.

"I decided to hit up the coach and see if I could try to play sports, and he was really enthusiastic about me coming, and I’m really excited about heading over and going," said Funkhouser.

Hannah Gordon, a pole vaulter and hurdler, also signed with Charleston, and is excited to join one of the top programs in the Mountain East Conference.

“Their program is a lot more competitive, and I want to run at a school that’s going to have really good runners so that I improve as a person, instead of running with people that aren’t so great, so that I get better," said Gordon.

North Marion's Emily Maddow also signed a letter of intent with Fairmont State cross country. She says she's worked hard in high school to reach this point.