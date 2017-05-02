Four Sign at Tucker Co.

Eddie Kachmarek made a verbal commitment to a Division I football program before his senior season at Tucker County. Tuesday, he formalized his decision.

Kachmarek signed with Robert Morris Tuesday, one of four Mountain Lion athletes to sign letters of intent. Kachmarek says he's excited to play for head coach John Banaszak, who won three Super Bowls with the Steelers as a defensive lineman.

“Overall, they’re just a great school academically and for football, of course," said Kachmarek, who will play defensive end at Robert Morris. "I think it’s just a good fit for me. They’ve got great position coaches for my position, and I just fell in love with the school itself.”

Justin Fike also signed with West Liberty to continue his baseball career.

“The baseball team is doing so well this year and they’ve done well in the past. It’s a strong program, " said Fike, a catcher. "I think it’s the right move for me.”

Both Kenzie Kyle and Lindsey Poling will join acrobatics and tumbling teams. Kyle is the first recruit to sign with the new program at West Liberty, while Poling is heading to West Virginia Wesleyan.