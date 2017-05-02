Morgantown Passes Two Inclusion Resolutions

Being a college town, Morgantown is home to diverse groups of people. Tuesday evening city council made measures to make sure it continues to be an inclusive place for all.

The council unanimously approved a resolution of a Morgantown welcome statement which is meant to welcome people of all races, sexualities, religions and backgrounds.

They also voted on a resolution to support the rights of refugees, immigrants and asylees, that resolution passed 5-2.

Almost a dozen Morgantown community members attended the meeting to speak in support of the resolutions.

Roger Banks, Morgantown resident, was one of them. He said he had to show support.

"I had no choice, I needed to be here. I'm an HIV positive gay man and I want Morgantown to be the most inclusive city in the state," said Banks.

Banks said these resolutions are just the beginning.

"I think it is the first step down a much longer process of bringing people to this city from all over the world who need a home. To be open, to be open- heated and to be a community that is inclusive by it's very nature," said Banks.

To read the resolution supporting the rights of refugees immigrants and asylees, click here.