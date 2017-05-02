WVU Pharmacist Weighs in On Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana is legal in over half of the 50 states, and West Virginia is one of them.

The drug can be used to treat severe or chronic pain when other methods have proven unsuccessful.

Many industry professionals also believe medicinal marijuana might be a good alternative to opioids.

"Once we have more research on the topic, that's when the safety and the efficacy, does it work, really comes out. And in my professional opinion that's one of the better things that could come from this legalization," said Mark Garofoli, WVU Safe & Effective Management of Pain Program Director.

He went on to say anyone who thinks medicinal marijuana might be good for their pain management should consult a health care professional.