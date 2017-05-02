Michigan Man Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges

A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on drug trafficking charges.
Wali "Black" Murphy, 24, of Detroit, was indicted on four counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the U.S Attorney's office.
Murphy allegedly committed the crimes between September and December 2016 in Monongalia County.
Clarksburg Studio
