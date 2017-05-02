Marion County Energy Express in Need of Funding

A summer academic program is in need of funding in order to continue serving students in Marion County.

Energy Express of the WVU Extension Service provides reading instruction for children in low-income and rural communities. The six-week session also includes two meals each day and bags of food to take home on the weekends.

Since cuts to the program were made from the state, about $5000 is needed to fund the classes and meals.



"It helps to avoid that summer slide where kids who are off for the summer don't retain the reading skills that they had when they left in May and we want to avoid that for our kids here in Marion County that are in our program," said WVU Extension Agent Tina Cowger.

To find out how you can donate, call the extension office at (304) 367-2772 or visit the office at 314 Monroe Street in Fairmont.