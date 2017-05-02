Friends of the Cheat Repairing Cheat Canyon Access Roads for Annual Festival

This weekend, thousands of people will travel to Preston County for the annual Cheat River Festival. This year, they will have an easier time accessing the river thanks to work being done on the roads by Friends of the Cheat.

"We've been trying to improve access to the river because that's part of our mission,” said Friends of the Cheat Board Member Charlie Walbridge. “To preserve, promote, protect and enjoy the outstanding natural qualities of the Cheat Watershed."

Friends of the Cheat has been working to improve access roads to the Cheat and Big Sandy rivers for several years because Preston County lacks the funding to do so. This year, the Whitewater Access Campaign had a goal to raise $10,000 for maintenance.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people come down here every nice weekend,” Walbridge said. “If they can't drive here, they're not gonna get to the river."

This year, work has begun on Jenkinsburg and Bull Run Roads to the High Bridge on the Valley Point side, an area also known as Blue Hole.

Culverts and ditches will be cleared and gravel spread to keep all vehicles on the designated paths. Friends of the Cheat expects the work to be completed in a few days.

"It's a pretty rough dirt road, and it's gonna stay a rough dirt road, but what we're trying to do is to keep it passable by reasonably robust cars or make sure that it doesn't get washed out,” Walbridge added. “If you let it get washed out, then you're looking at some really expensive repairs."

On Friday, this access point will be used for the annual Cheat Canyon Downriver Race, and Friends of the Cheat says it hopes the work will keep racers and all other visitors returning to the river.

"The Cheat River is West Virginia's best kept secret,” said Walbridge. “It's beautiful down here and I only wish we could get more people down here and this is just one step in that direction."

The Cheat River Festival will take place May 5-6. For more information, visit cheatfest.org.