Lewis County FRN, Food Bank Moving to New Location

A busy outreach in Lewis County will soon be in a new home.

The Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) and Lewis County Food Bank will be moving over the next week to a new home.

The two organizations are moving to a new location on Center Street after their building was put up for sale.

Food Bank Director Charlene Sprouse said that while the move will change their schedule, all clients will still receive their services.

"Everybody will be served, but we'll just have to reschedule them and put them out on another time and day," said Sprouse.

The new building is behind the Rite-Aid on Center Avenue.