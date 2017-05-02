WVUteach Students Give Math Lesson at North Elementary

North Elementary School students had some special guests for their math class on Tuesday afternoon.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and WVUteach students guided Melissa Forinash’s fifth-grade class through a lesson.

WVUteach gives math and science majors at the University a chance to try teaching as a potential addition to their future careers.

“Their first try is in an elementary school classroom where the kids are fun to play with,” said Gay Stewart, Co-Director of WVUteach and Director of the WVU Center for Excellence in STEM Education. “Mostly so they can focus on the teaching because the math and science in elementary school is comfortable for them. Our next try is a middle school level where they can get into math and science a little bit more. After that, if they’re still interested, we invite them into a high school classroom.”

WVUteach is a replica of the national Uteach program, which was developed at the University of Texas at Austin and expanded to other schools across the country. It was created because of a shortage in math and science teachers. Uteach is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

“In West Virginia the difference in salaries is almost a factor of two between people who have a STEM degree and people who don’t,” said Stewart. “Getting really good math and science teachers out there to help those kids in the schools realize they can do math and science and that they want to do math and science is really important.”

At Tuesday evening’s Morgantown City Council meeting, Mayor Marti Shamberger will declare the day WVUteach Day.