Weston Community Supporting Annual Fireworks

Citizens of Weston are also working to help continue a longstanding tradition this Spring.

Businesses and individuals around Weston are working to support the Weston Fire Department's annual Fourth of July fireworks.

The department used to run the event as a fundraiser, but declining attendance made it impractical.

Weston Mayor Julia Spelsberg said supporting the fireworks allows the community to come together in other ways.

"It's just a really nice way that everybody in the community's coming together, because when we pay for the fireworks, then people can come in for free, and we can have a lot of other activities at the school field that day," said Spelsberg.

The next event supporting the department will be a yard sale at 8 a.m. Saturday organized by the staff of the Weston Hardees.