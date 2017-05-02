Local High School Student Accepted Into 4 United States Military Academies

A Notre Dame High School student was recently accepted to four United States Military Academies.

Alex Altenburg received recommendations for the prestigious academies from Representative David McKinley, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Senator Joe Manchin III. His mailbox then filled up as he received acceptance letters from the United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, and United States Coast Guard Academy.

"Well, the first one I heard back from was West Point and that was way back in January. I didn't hear from anyone else for about two months, and then the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy came within about 36 hours of each other, so that was a really good set of days right there. The Coast Guard Academy came just about two or three weeks ago," said Altenburg.

Altenburg said it took a lot of preparing and hard work to apply for any of the academies. He said he started the application process during his junior year and went to camps at each academy last summer. Even though Altenburg said he was thrilled when his first acceptance letter came in the mail, he said there was one letter he was really waiting for.

"I had always said that if I had gotten accepted to the Naval Academy then the Naval Academy was where I was going to go, so as soon as the packet came in for the Naval Academy, I said 'This is it. Where's the paper? I want to sign here," said Altenburg.

Principal Carol Morrison added, "I'm really proud that he recognized that if something is really worthwhile, and obviously the academies are a huge honor and very worthwhile, and he's going to get a fabulous education, but he put the time and effort into making himself ready to be able to be accepted into those institutions."

Altenburg will report to the United States Naval Academy at the end of June.