Weston Preparing Early for Bicentennial

A local city is beginning preparations for its bicentennial more than a year ahead of time.

Weston residents are being asked to plant hollyhocks flowers in their gardens this year, ahead of the city's 200th birthday celebration in 2018. The biennial flowers were adopted as the city's flower in the 1930s, and organizers want to see them planted around the city.

Mayor Julia Spelsberg said the event has brought out a lot of interest from residents city-wide.

"It's really brought out interest in people. We've had people bring in seeds from their own plants, and people wanting packets of seeds," said Spelsberg.

Seed packets will be available to those interested in planting the flowers at Weston City Hall.