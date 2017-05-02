Lizards and Lollipops Opens in Bridgeport

Lizards and Lollipops opened Tuesday on Main Street in Bridgeport.
The consignment store has toddler and children's clothes for boys and girls. It also has a growing selection of toys and books. The store is currently packed with spring and summer clothes.
The owners said they are excited to bring a new shop to downtown Bridgeport.
"Bridgeport doesn't have a consignment store so my partner Jennifer Blair and I thought that we were in desperate need of one here in Bridgeport and we found this location and its actually turned out to be a really great spot for this," said Andrea Kerr, co-owner.
The store is open every day except for Sunday and Monday. The store also will post updates about its selection to its Facebook page.
