Holly Meadows Cheat River Access Point

In a partnership between Friends of the Cheat and West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Cheat River has been designated part of the West Virginia Water Trail.

An access point has been added to the river near a beautiful flatwater section of the river.

“Recently, this river was designated a water trail. They are trying to make it more accessible for people," said Blackwater Outdoor Adventures Owner Patrick McCann. "There used to be a pathway here, but it was a pretty rugged pathway, and it was hard to carry boats down. So, now they’ve built this parking lot where it makes it just nice and easy for older people, younger people, anybody to get down.”

The access road makes carrying outdoor equipment to the river much easier for visitors.

The parking lot and access point are located on Holly Meadows Road just after the bridge outside Parsons.