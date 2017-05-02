Weston Man Killed in Pennsylvania Tractor Trailer Accident

A Weston man was killed Monday in a tractor trailer accident in Pennsylvania.

Michael Snyder, 48, was driving a tractor trailer north on Interstate 79, about three miles past the West Virginia state line, at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said Snyder was going through a right turn when his trailer travelled off the roadway and into the median. Once in the median, the trailer spilled its load and rolled over, causing it to come unconnected from the cab. The trailer then landed on top of the cab, police said, which killed Snyder.

Police said Snyder was driving at a safe speed at the time of the accident.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police will continue the investigation.