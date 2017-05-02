UPDATE: Preston County Animal Shelter Director Arrested, Suspended

UPDATE (5/3/17 at 5:30 p.m.):

Preston County Animal Shelter Director Brittaney Shearer has been suspended by the county.

Shearer was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to West Virginia State Police.

Shearer's boyfriend, Robert Bragg, was arrested last week on child neglect charges relating to an incident between Shearer and her 11-year-old daughter. Bragg allegedly hit the girl in the face with a leather belt.

Police said Shearer punched her daughter in the throat after talking with the girl. Shearer told police she took her to the ground and placed her arm across the girl's chest.

Shearer has been suspended with pay, according to the Preston County Commission.

ORIGINAL:

A Preston County woman was arrested Tuesday for her alleged involvement in an incident that led to her boyfriend's arrest for child abuse.

Brittaney Shearer, 31, of Reedsville, is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for punching her 11-year-old daughter in the throat, according to West Virginia State Police.

On April 25, Robert Bragg, 45, was arrested and charged with child neglect after police said he hit the girl in the face with a leather belt. Bragg told police he did so during a confrontation between the girl and Shearer.

The girl told police Shearer took her to the ground and punched her in the throat. Shearer admitted to police that she took the girl to the ground using a leg-sweep motion, and while on the ground, she held the girl down by placing her arm across her chest, according to court documents.

Shearer is the director of the Preston County Animal Shelter.