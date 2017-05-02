WV State Police Identify Man For Theft

UPDATE (5/2/17 at 9:45 p.m):

According to a tweet from the West Virginia State Police, police have identified the man.

According to the West Virginia State Police's Facebook page, police are trying to identify a man for theft.

If you have any information about the identity of the man, please contact Trooper First Class Michael Mucciola of the Morgantown Detachment at 304-285-3200.