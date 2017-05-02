Re-Test It Tuesday: Comfort Click

When it comes to trying "As Seen on TV" products, we're mixing it up a bit with our "Re-Test it Tuesday" segment. We're putting past products to the test to see how well they've held up.

Back in January, we enlisted the help of WBOY news director Aaron Williams and Meteorologist Shawn Householder to try out the Comfort Click to see if it measured up to their other belts.

"I feel like the belt is like the bike chain of the wardrobe. It's under the most pressure, and if something goes wrong, then there is a problem," said Householder.

Right off the bat, Aaron had his reservations with its $20 price tag and its durability.

"I was also concerned that it's not reversible. If you need a brown belt and a black belt, then you'd have to buy two of them," said Williams.

"When you left here that day, how did you think it was going to hold up?" I asked.

"I really wasn't sure, but I've worn it for several months now, several times a week. It's held up very well. It's more comfortable than a traditional belt. I haven't had any problems with it whatsoever!" said Williams.

Aaron was very eager to show us exactly how it compares to his other belts.

"So this is a brand name reversible belt that I've had for awhile. I probably need a hole somewhere about right there for it to be comfortable. So it's pulled on a little bit like that and caused that crack in the leather, which obviously doesn't look very good. That's one of the things that the Comfort Click belt eliminates," said Williams.

"This is another reversible belt. I bought this about the exact same time that we got this one to test. It's a brand name belt. BUT after just a very short amount of time, THAT happened to it!" said Williams, describing a massive hole in the belt.

So the lesson is here that reversible belts are not always the answer!

"I have learned that, yes, and I'm now to the point where, the next time, in the near future, I'm going to buy a brown Comfort Click belt so I have a black one and a brown one," said Williams.