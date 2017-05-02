Officials Respond to House Fire in Morgantown

Morgantown Fire Department and Mon EMS responded to a house fire on 757 South Hills Drive in Morgantown Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at approximately 12:07 p.m. Smoke was coming from the upper level of the house when officials arrived according to Morgantown Fire Department Captain David Dzurnak.

The homeowners were home at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Morgantown Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.