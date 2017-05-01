Women's Football Gains Popularity

With full pads, full contact and college rules, the only thing that sets the West Virginia Wildfire apart from any other football team is gender.

"Really all they have to do is come out and watch. I tell people all the time if they drove by here and saw these girls out here with pads on you'd never know it was women till you saw them take the helmet off."

That's head coach Ralph Whittaker, he like many others was initially skeptical about women's football until his sister invited him to a game.

"Actually it was crazy, I got the phone call 'hey I got a football game this weekend, do you want to come watch me?' It was one of those things like 'are you serious? Women's football?'"

But it didn't take long for him to realize these ladies are the real deal.

And they range from around 18 years old to early 50s.

Morgantown local and team quarterback Fanica Payne said she loves football but it's not just the sport that keeps her coming back.

"Between the comradery, traveling meeting new people and just having fun. I enjoy sports in general so just trying to stay active," Payne said.

Most of the Wildfire women hold full time jobs and have families. And like coach Whittaker, no one gets paid. But he said it's a worthwhile sacrifice.

"When you show up to the games the adrenaline runs and that's what makes it worth it, is watching them play the games," said Payne.

And Payne said it's worth a try for any woman thinking about getting involved.

"Well just like anything in life I think you have to try. I always encourage folks to try and if you enjoy it, something you want to do, definitely come out. And I know there's also a team in the Pittsburgh area," said Payne.

The Pittsburgh area and beyond. Women's football leagues and teams are sprouting up all around the country.

