Westover Implements Community Policing Method

West Virginians everywhere are thinking of creative ways to put a stop to the drug epidemic including the Westover Police Department, which is focusing on area residencies known for being drug-use or trafficking sites.

The initiative holds landlords responsible for taking action when their tenants are found with illegal drugs.

Rick Panico, Westover police chief, said the department is more than willing to help landlords through the process. Additionally they're also giving tenants warnings before they take action and helping to direct users to sobriety resources.

"We're educating citizens on how we do business. It's only fair. They go 'hey, don't do stuff in Westover because they'll find out where you live, they'll knock on the door and talk to the people there,'" Panico said. "So, we're trying to make them responsible for their actions and we're going to come straight to them. We're not going to somebody else. And if they can't correct it, that's when we're going to go to the landlord."

The Westover Police Department is relying on tips from residents to report incidents of drug use through community policing.