Temporary TSA Pre-Check Application Center Available at CKB Airport

This week, May 1-5, you can jump the airport line with a Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre-Check.

Residents of northern West Virginia are able to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check application program at the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) where officials are hosting a temporary TSA Pre-Check application center.



To take advantage, residents asked to make an appointment online and pre-enroll. Those interested should search for "Bridgeport, West Virginia" and choose the North Central West Virginia Airport.

Walk-ins are also welcome at the temporary TSA Pre-Check center which is located in the airport lower level conference room between the rotunda and baggage claim area according to a press release. Individuals who are coming to the airport to enroll will be directed by signage to available parking. Please bring parking ticket to the temporary enrollment center for validation. The temporary TSA Pre-Check application center hours are:

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Thursday and Friday from 7-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m.

More than 180 airports have participated in TSA Pre-Check nationwide and 30 airlines participate in the program according to a press release.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. For more information, visit their website at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck/faq.