Mental Health Month: Surviving Finals Stress

With finals and graduation looming, staying on track can be difficult for students.

Many are changing habits. With mounting stress, keeping your routine can be difficult. Counselor Chad Hostetler of Alderson-Broaddus University says maintaining your current habits and schedule is essential to success.

“This is natural for them to experience stress during that time and not to change anything that they have been doing normally. Usually, we do and we get too stressful events, we start trying to do things differently or studying even longer, staying up later," said Hostetler. "I think a lot of it is making sure you are doing the same thing, you know, not changing your input because you are so worried about the outcomes.”

With extended study hours, sporadic meals, and missed gym time, students can become more overwhelmed changing up their habit to fit in more time working.

Good luck to students working on finals and congratulations potential graduates; you are almost there.