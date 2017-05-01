Crews Respond to Vehicle Accident in Barbour County

A vehicle went over an embankment in Barbour County Monday.

The accident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Morgantown Pike, or West Virginia Route 92, near Midway Kurt Road in the Meadowville area, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by crews on scene, 911 officials said.

The Barbour County Sheriff's Department will handle the investigation. The West Virginia State Police, the Belington Emergency Squad, and the Junior, Belington, and Philippi Volunteer Fire Departments assisted deputies on scene.

According to Belington Mayor Matt Ryan, the driver is out of surgery and remains in stable condition.