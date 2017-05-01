Barbour County Bus Overcrowding

Parents of Barbour County students have voiced concerns over school bus overcrowding issues, but Superintendent Jeffery Woofter said the county is meeting safety standards.

Students who ride bus 103B have taken pictures of fellow students sitting in the aisles due to lack of space.

“The stated population, according to the manufacturers, is up to 77 students, but that’s not reality, especially when you talk about high school and middle school kids," said Superintendent Woofter. "We don’t want to go over the high fifties if we can avoid it.”

The county operates under a single bus run which picks up students from elementary through high school.

The county operates 34 buses with a student body of 2,400, 3 of which are for special needs passengers, two are 89 passenger buses, four are 65 passenger buses, and the remaining 25 are regulated for 77 passengers.

Bus drivers work to keep the students separated by age, but on days when there are more students than the average nearly 60 students are seated 3 per seat.