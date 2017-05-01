WVU Hosts May Day Celebrations

WVU hosted May Day celebrations Monday to honor labor rights and industrial workers.

One historic figure was celebrated during this time.

May 1 is known as International Workers' Day. West Virginia & Regional History Center and WVU Libraries partnered to host a birthday celebration of Mother Jones, a legendary labor leader. This would have been her 180th Birthday.

"She was a public figure at a time when not many women were out advocating in public. So I think she's interesting in that way, that she was traveling around the country on her own and all of the miners called her Mother Jones. They thought of her as a Mother figure. So we decided to team up with a couple of other museums and institutions around the region," said Jessica Eichlin, West Virginia & Regional History Center.

Jones was a labor organizer in several industries and became most well known for her work with coal miners during an era of unsafe mining practices and few labor laws.

Receptions were held at the West Virginia University Library and the Royce J. And Caroline B Watts Museum.

"We wanted to host this event in the library because we thought it would be a great way to connect College students with some history. Sometimes they tend to think of it as just names and dates but it is so much more than that. There's real people behind the events and we just think that Mother Jones was a really interesting figure to bring that to the community," said Eichlin.

Mother Jones was labeled "the most dangerous woman in America" by a federal prosecutor during a trial.

"Mother Jones was actually arrested several times throughout her career as she was traveling around she was banned from a lot of the towns that she went to. They didn't want her there because she advocated for workers to strike for better working conditions," said Eichlin.

Jones made her way into factories to work so she can see the working conditions firsthand rather than staying on the outside of the situation.