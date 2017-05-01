Randolph County 911 Center Potentially Relocating

Randolph County is forward thinking and working to expand its existing 911 center.

Currently, the location is in downtown Elkins neighboring the courthouse annex building and space is limited. The building also faces a busy street which has heavy traffic throughout the day.

“We started looking for property that we might be able to build into a 911 center and looking at the Emerson Phares Building it works out great because it allows us to have enough room for our offices for 911, the OEM, and the 911 call center,” said Randolph County Commissioner Mark Scott.

The lease has not yet been signed, but Commissioner Scott is hopeful and works on designs for the new center are underway.

The new location offers more seclusion and security for the call center and provides more space for expansion if need be.