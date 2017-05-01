Morgantown Election Results Now Official

Morgantown’s City Council election results are now official.

Canvassing took place on Monday afternoon in council chambers.

This was to review any absentee ballots that came in after the voting, or provisional ballots for those who cast their vote in the wrong precinct.

“We never turn a voter away and may vote at the wrong precinct, so I think that’s what basically we have,” said Morgantown City Clerk Linda Tucker.

Tucker also said there weren’t many of either ballot.

“We were on the phones all day long on Election Day directing people where to go,” she continued.

Total votes in this election were 2,724.

“It was up 15 percent from 9 percent in 2015, but we can do better,” said Tucker. “We can always do better. We learn from each election so next time we’ll do better.”

After canvassing, the results of the election remain the same. Here are the official numbers:

First Ward: Rachel L. Fetty – 1,662

Ron Bane (incumbent) – 921

Second Ward: Al Bonner – 1,126

Bill Kawecki (incumbent) 1,455

Third Ward: Wesley “Wes” Nugent (incumbent) – 975

Ryan Wallace – 1,579

Fourth Ward: Jenny Selin (incumbent) – 1,462

Eldon A. Callen – 1,124

Fifth Ward: Ron Dulaney, Jr. – 1,630

Kyle McAvoy – 797

Sixth Ward: Jay Redmond (incumbent) – 1,005

Mark Brazaitis – 1,632

Seventh Ward: Barry Lee Wendell – 1,360

Bill Graham – 1,121