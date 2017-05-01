Movie to be Filmed in Preston County to Hold Auditions

A new movie to begin filming in Preston County next April holding auditions this Sunday, May 7.

“Kecksburg” is a sci-fi thriller based on events surrounding a UFO landing in the Pennsylvania town on December 9, 1965.

In the script, a reporter named John Murphy, who is based on a real reporter who covered the landing, arrives at the landing site and tries to uncover the truth.

“Murphy wouldn’t let go of the story,” said the film’s director and co-script writer Cody Knotts. “The military ceased his rolls of film. He managed to hide one. Eventually the government came and took it from him also and then he died in a mysterious hit and run.”

In the film, three young boys who encounter and befriend the aliens also play main roles.

“Those characters are gonna be the hardest to cast,” said Knotts. “We want them to be local young boys because children aren’t generally trained as actors they need to naturally be the parts.”

Making the film in Kingwood and Preston County was important to Knotts, because his family is from the area. He is also a distant relative of Don Knotts. Although based in Pennsylvania, the movie will have several references to West Virginia including characters portraying former Senators Robert C. Byrd and Jennings Randolph and their wives.

Knotts said he also wanted to make the film to help the town of Kecksburg. The sight was the second most known UFO landing, right behind Roswell, New Mexico.

“I’ve been fascinated with the story all my life,” Knotts said. “I think it’ll help promote the area because it’ll draw tourism. Roswell makes $95 million a year and Kecksburg makes almost nothing and it’s because there hasn’t been a feature film made and there hasn’t been the right marketing applied to it.”

Open call auditions will begin at 2:00 p.m. on May 7 at the Preston Community Arts Center at 123 South Price Street in Kingwood. The director says they’re looking for actors of all ages.

“Especially we need kids because we’re gonna use little girls to play the aliens,” Knotts said. “They’re gonna get in the suits. We’re gonna have Mary McClung from WVU, who’s the puppetry professor, design the suits that the little girls will be inside so they can be aliens.”

Interested actors are asked to bring a head shot photo of themselves and a resume that lists any special skills.

For more information contact Lynn Housner at 302-441-2315.

The list of all the parts that need to be cast is as follows:

Richard - 18-35 year old fireman. Male. Major part. A young firefighter Richard is afraid of the events of the evening and overwhelmed. Must possess CDL. Fireman preferred.

Trailbreak Tommy -12-14 year old Boy Major Part. Young hunter, experienced in the woods. Tommy's wood craft skills will be the difference between life and death.

David - 13-15 year old Boy. Major Part. David is Tommy's buddy and must survive a night in the woods

Ralph - 11-13 year old Boy. Major Part. Ralph is the third of the trio. He is scared and just wants to go home.

Agent #1 - Man in Black. Male

Agent #2 - Man in Black, Male. Helps if they speak Latin

Men in Black - Multiple men 18 to 80+ needed for men in black

Lincoln Chaffee - 18-40 year old African American. Soldier. must be fit.

White Sentry - 18-35 year old White male. Must be fit. Soldier. Must be comfortable with delivering strong lines.

Secret Service Agents - 18- 55 must be fit.

Mary Ellen - 16-18 year old female, White. Daughter of Stan and Roza

Stan Jr. - 12-14 year old Male, White. Son of Stan and Roza

Young Girl - 5-12 year old female

Young Girl #2 - 5-12 year old female

Older Woman - 55-70+ year old woman

Gas Attendant - Any age, sex or race

Orderly Male - any age

Aliens - Young girls 4.5 feet or under to take turns as aliens in suits.

Crowds on streets - Any age, sex or race

Hotel Patrons - any age, sex or race

Jennings Randolph - Must look like famous Senator (65+)

Mary Jennings - Must look like famous wife of Senator (65+)

OEI Technicians - Any adult

OEI Agents - Any Adult

Fundraiser Attendees - Any Adult

Knotts also wants to recruit local people that are interested in learning and being part of crew.